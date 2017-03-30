Sonim Technologies expands accessories portfolio with Senworth Body Camera solution

Sonim’s XP7 and Senworth Body Worn Camera make up mission critical communications solution for public safety

The Senworth Body Worn Camera connects to the ultra-rugged XP7 handset over Bluetooth or via Wi-Fi to livestream and record HD during an event. This new solution provides officers in the field with access to a user-friendly application via the XP7 for GPS location reporting, field tagging and tracking, ability to add notes and identification, along with a variety of other features critical to reporting on mission critical situations including being able to discretely activate the camera via a physical button on the side of the phone.

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Sonim Technologies , the global leader in mission critical LTE-based handsets for public safety, is expanding its ultra-rugged accessories portfolio to include the Senworth Body Worn Camera, an end-to-end video camera solution that integrates with the XP7 handset.

“We partnered with Sonim because they designed the XP7 with first responders in mind and have extensive experience over the last three years introducing broadband solutions to public safety agencies,” said Senworth’s CEO, David Mack. “We needed to integrate with a handset that stands up to the harsh working conditions in the field, but was also 4G/LTE compatible. The XP7 delivers that and more.”

Sonim’s XP7 is a mission critical public safety application handset with a 4800 Milliamp Battery, which allows the end user to extend the device as a personal area network with connected bodyworn sensors and IoT devices.

Camera Activation

The Senworth camera may be manually activated by an on-camera button, by the programmable key (yellow button) on the Sonim XP7 phone, or it may be programmed for automatic activation when triggered by holster activity. Senworth provides the sensor installation, ensuring a secure and reliable connection of the Senworth sensor into the holster, allowing holster activity to automatically activate the body worn camera.

Cloud Storage

While the camera is charging in the docking station, the captured video content is uploaded to a secure CJIS compliant cloud storage solution, which provides unlimited cloud storage for a flat rate per user.

“Our goal is to help make first responders smarter, faster and above all, safer,” said Anthony Martwick, Senior Vice President, Strategy/Public Safety, Sonim Technologies. “This is the most elegant solution available given the increasing demand for and adoption of body cam technology by public safety agencies.”

To learn more about the Sonim and Senworth Solution please contact: sales@senworth.com or 800-916-1225.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a provider of mission critical solutions designed specifically for professionals in the public safety and defense space. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged, mission ready LTE handsets, applications and a suite of public safety-grade accessories, collectively designed to increase the productivity, accountability and safety for today’s first responders. Sonim’s commitment to delivering the most reliable and mission ready handset is amplified by our industry-leading, 3-year comprehensive warranty, which has redefined user expectations for ultra-rugged technology. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., and offers its products with mobile operators around the world.