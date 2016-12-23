Swisher County Sheriff selects PatrolEyes Elite body cameras

TULIA, Texas — Swisher County Sheriff’s Department located in Tulia, Texas has chosen to equip deputies with PatrolEyes Elite SC-DV6 body cameras after testing several body cameras.

Chief Deputy, Brandon Franco of the department cites several reasons in the decision for choosing the PatrolEyes Elite SC-DV6 body camera. Among those reasons that influenced the decision was the large illuminated record button placed directly on the front of the device, Franco stated. “The reason we decided to go with the PatrolEyes SC-DV6 instead of the other models was the accessibility to the record button and the visual of the red light showing that it was recording. The light not only showed the officer that he is recording, but we have also noticed numerous suspects glancing at our cameras - making them aware that they were being recorded. This help’s with the suspect’s behavior and we believe it will prevent false accusations. We also really like the access to instant feedback on the rear display screen. This helps our officers with report writing and obtaining information during our book-in process.”

A big part of the ordering process for the Swisher County Sheriff Department was PatrolEyes’ customer service and hassle free demo program. Chief Deputy Franco noted “We received a demo and purchased cameras really quickly thereafter. They were easy to set up and get into the field for our officers. We really like not having any automated phone lines and enjoyed speaking to a knowledgeable person when calling. All in all we are really happy with the product and would recommend PatrolEyes to other law enforcement agencies.” No grants were used in funding the Swisher County cameras. “We had a small donation that allowed us to purchase two extra cameras which helped us a bit.” Franco said.

The PatrolEyes SC-DV6 truly shines above the rest in the functions and features department. Image quality is top notch with this model. It boasts a 23 megapixel camera, 145° field of view and the ability to shoot in crystal clear 1080P and 720P at 60 frames per second, and the auto night vision option allows you to record in any environment day or night! “We’ve built the Elite model to meet and exceed the needs of many police departments. Many body cameras do not record well in low light conditions and that’s where our Elite SC-DV6 model excels! There are many advanced features and options available that allow each department to customize the cameras to best meet their needs”, states PatrolEyes CEO Mike Gramza.

Learn More

About PatrolEyes

PatrolEyes body cameras by StuntCams are the most innovative cameras designed specifically for police and law enforcement. StuntCams has been an industry leader in the specialty cameras market for years and now has developed the most innovative line of body cameras to date. By paying close attention to each detail the PatrolEyes models by StuntCams are designed to be the most user friendly body cameras with the most advanced features, highest quality components, at the most competitive prices.