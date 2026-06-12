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BWC: 39 migrants pulled from burning trailer after driver flees Border Patrol checkpoint

The trailer caught fire after a pursuit that began when a K-9 alerted at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint

June 12, 2026 11:13 AM

By Mark Reagan
The Monitor, McAllen, Texas

McALLEN, Texas — Border Patrol agents with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers rescued 39 people who were locked in a tractor-trailer that caught on fire after the vehicle’s driver fled the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Now, Cristian Johansel Mirambeaux-Martinez, born in 1997, and Jairo Julio Holguin-Florentino, born in 1993, are charged with conspiracy to transport people in the country illegally in a manner that places their lives in jeopardy.

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Both men were scheduled to make a first appearance in McAllen federal court on Monday, records show.

The dangerous situation began at 8:36 p.m. when the tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint. When a K9 alerted to the trailer, the driver — Holguin-Florentino — fled the checkpoint, according to a criminal complaint.

Agents followed the vehicle, which continued northbound on Highway 281 before turning southbound where DPS successfully placed a controlled tire deflation device.

Nevertheless, the driver continued heading south until the tractor caught fire.

DPS immediately removed Holguin-Florentino and Mirambeaux-Martinez from the burning vehicle and placed them under arrest.

“Agents could hear screams and suspected people were trying to get out of the trailer,” the complaint stated.

DPS troopers and Border Patrol agents unsuccessfully tried to break the lock on the trailer before asking Holguin-Florentino where the key to the lock was. He told agents it was in the cup holder of the tractor.

Authorities found the key and opened the lock and rescued the 39 people “before the tractor and trailer were engulfed in flames.”

The people suspected of being in the country illegally were nationals of Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela .

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© 2026 The Monitor (McAllen, Texas). Visit www.themonitor.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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