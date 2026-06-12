Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI drone program, threaten World Cup security

WASHINGTON — An Iran-linked hacking group is claiming it breached FBI-operated drones and has issued threats tied to the FIFA World Cup, according to CBS News.

The group, known as Handala, said it had access for months to data collected by first-person view (FPV) drones used by the FBI, including images and information gathered during counterterrorism operations, the SITE Intelligence Group said. In a statement published by SITE, the hackers claimed the drones were equipped with facial recognition and license plate-reading technology.

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“Better tighten your World Cup security, we don’t like some of those teams at all. Don’t forget: FPVs are everywhere; you never know when one might end up right in your team’s bus,” Handala said in a statement reported by SITE.

The FBI has said drones will be part of security operations around World Cup stadiums. At the same time, unauthorized drone flights will be restricted over host venues and fan events.

Matches for the 2026 World Cup started on June 11.

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SITE urged caution about the hacking claims. The monitoring group said at least one video Handala presented as evidence appeared to be unrelated footage from 2024 that showed drone software being used by a U.S. police department after tornado damage.

The claim comes as federal officials continue to warn about cyber threats tied to Iranian actors. The Justice Department previously said Iranian-linked groups could target U.S. interests following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran earlier this year.

Handala has made similar claims before. In March, the group said it had accessed FBI Director Kash Patel’s email account and released personal material online.

The State Department is offering up to $10 million for information that helps identify members of the group.