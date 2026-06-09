BWC: Suspect attacked by alligator while fleeing from La. deputies through swamp

By Michelle Hunter

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A motorist believed to be driving while under the influence was attacked by an alligator after he leapt into the swamp below Interstate 310 in St. Charles Parish to avoid arrest, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Victor Rivas, 40, of Montz, was eventually taken into custody after sustaining injuries to both arms, according to authorities.

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State Police were notified Sunday about a Toyota Supra that was driving recklessly on Interstate 10 near Bonnabel Boulevard in Metairie, authorities said. The car hit a concrete barrier, causing a tire blowout.

Troopers began searching the area for the vehicle and later spotted the car driving south on I-310, State Police said. They conducted a traffic stop and identified Rivas as the Supra’s driver.

dThe troopers speaking to Rivas noticed he had undisclosed signs of impairment, according to officials. Rivas then took off running on the elevated interstate before hopping over the side of the highway and plummeting to the swamp down below.

Deputies from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office joined the search for Rivas. They found him later walking on Airline Highway, according to State Police.

Rivas waded back into the nearby swamp where he was attacked by an alligator, State Police said. Although injured, Rivas continued to flee from authorities.

State Police and the Sheriff’s Office finally found him using a drone. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked in St. Charles Parish with DWI and resisting an officer.

Rivas is also wanted on a warrant out of Jefferson Parish for hit-and run driving and careless operation of a vehicle, State Police said.

Rivas was being held Monday at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in Killona on a $17,5000 bond.

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