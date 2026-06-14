Calif. police K-9 catches suspect who hit fire hydrant during pursuit

Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — An attempted traffic stop in the early morning hours Saturday in Yuba City led to a high-speed vehicle pursuit and the destruction of a fire hydrant. After an ensuing foot chase, the suspect was ultimately located and taken into custody with the assistance of a department K-9 named Rook.

The incident started around 3:20 p.m. near North Palora Avenue and Bridge Street when a Yuba City police officer on patrol noticed a Honda with a headlight out. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but its driver – 27-year-old Francisco Ramirez of Yuba City – allegedly refused to stop before accelerating eastbound on Bridge Street.

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Police said that Ramirez was soon driving at 70 mph as he tried to evade them. He then reportedly attempted to turn northbound onto Flippins Avenue, but failed to negotiate the turn. His sedan struck a fire hydrant as it drove into Lloyd Park.

According to officers, Ramirez took off on foot from the collision but was safely taken into custody with the help of their 2-year-old German Shepherd, Rook.

Ramirez was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges of felony evading, resisting arrest, hit-and-run causing property damage, and possession of a controlled substance.

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