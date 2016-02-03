TASER Announces Partnership With Amped Software, Premier Provider of Forensic Video Enhancement Solutions

TASER Expands Axon Platform Offering With New Forensic Suite For Law Enforcement Customers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, − Axon, a business unit of TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) and the global leader in digital evidence management solutions with the leading body-worn camera today announced an exclusive partnership with Italy-based Amped Software, one of the premier providers of forensic video enhancement tools. This new partnership will further enable law enforcement to use a variety of tools to analyze evidence through the Axon Forensic Suite. Available for immediate purchase and offered in the U.S. and Canada, Axon is now the exclusive reseller of three Amped Software products that have re-branded as Axon Convert, Axon Five and Axon Detect. Amped Software currently has products in more than 100 federal, state, and local agencies in the U.S. and Canada and in law enforcement labs in more than 50 countries worldwide.

“Teaming up with TASER seemed like a natural evolution of what we’ve been working towards since our founding in 2008,” says CEO of Amped Software, Martino Jerian. “Our goal has always been to fill a technological need of law enforcement, which is something TASER knows all about. Our tools combined with their Evidence.com solution will help increase overall efficiency and better equip agencies to analyze their video evidence.”

“Forensic video enhancement has never been more relevant than it is right now,” said TASER CEO and co-founder Rick Smith. “Among other things, Amped Software’s products can help alleviate a major customer pain point when it comes to playing back proprietary or non-standard video formats. Low-quality CCTV footage that our customers are accustomed to seeing in places like convenience stores and gas stations will no longer have to be a stumbling block in investigations.”

Axon Convert: Video Format Converter

Axon Convert (formerly Amped DVRConv) is a video format converter. A single tool that allows you to easily convert unplayable video file formats (e.g., proprietary CCTV) into playable file formats that can later be exported to Evidence.com.

Axon Five: Video Enhancement

Axon Five (formerly Amped FIVE) is the most complete software application for enhancing and

analyzing images and videos during investigations. A single tool to analyze crime scene photos, enhance surveillance and body-worn video with a workflow compatible with forensic needs and constraints. Axon Five offers reporting that meets or exceeds the evidence codes for all 50 states as well as U.S. federal, and Canada.

Axon Detect: Effective Photo Forensics

Axon Detect (formerly Amped Authenticate) is photo analysis software for forensic image authentication and tamper identification. Several tools are available to determine whether an image can be trusted and thus accepted as evidence and verify if a photo has been taken from a specific device.

About Axon & Evidence.com Platform:

Thousands of law enforcement agencies to date are now utilizing the Axon platform, allowing them to seamlessly integrate software and hardware to enable powerful capabilities. The Axon platform connects technology and people in order to create safer communities.

Smart Devices – Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth® wireless technology and WiFi to better track and manage data

Unified and Integrated Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) – One platform that removes silo’ed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players

Connected Ecosystem - From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders

Digital Verification and Audit Logs – Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share

Advanced Security – Industry–leading people, practices, and products that comply with CJIS at both the infrastructure and application layers and ISO/IEC 27001

About Amped SRL

Amped Software develops technologies for the analysis and enhancement of images and video for forensic, security and investigative applications. Amped Software products are used by government agencies, forensic labs and security companies worldwide in over 50 countries. Founded in 2008 in Trieste, Italy, Amped Software’s single mission is to create the one-stop software for any image and video processing need related to security and investigations.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 161,000 lives have been saved from death or serious injury with TASER’s products and services. Learn more at www.taser.com and www.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.

