TASER Continues To Build Momentum With AXON Body Cameras and EVIDENCE.com Solution

Seattle, WA − TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple large orders of it’s AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com solution, a back-end digital evidence management system. These orders were received in the fourth quarter of 2014 and are expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2014.



“We continue to see strong interest in our AXON body cameras and believe President Obama’s proposal for new funding for body cameras this week is a step in the right direction to helping improve relations between police officers and communities,” says Rick Smith, CEO & Founder of TASER International. “There are approximately 750,000 active sworn officers in the US and we believe every one of them should be issued a body camera along with their badge and weapon.”

Significant orders were received from the following domestic agencies:

•Chula Vista Police Department (CA): 118 AXON body cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com and TASER Assurance Plan

•Livermore Police Department (CA): 100 AXON flex cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com

•City of Pueblo for 113 body cameras 5 year of EVIDENCE.com with Assurance plan.

•>Dallas-Fort Worth Int’l Airport (TX): 100 AXON flex cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com, add-on order

•Fort Myers Police Department (FL): 42 AXON flex cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com and TASER Assurance Plan

•City of Cocoa Police Department (FL): 42 AXON flex cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com, add-on order

•Poplar Bluff Police Department (MO): 39 AXON body cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com

•Harrisonburg Police Department (VA): 30 AXON flex cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com

•Virginia Commonwealth University Police (VA): 25 AXON flex cameras with five years of EVIDENCE.com and TASER Assurance Plan



TASER’s AXON cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocketsize battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to EVIDENCE.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. An end-user cannot tamper with video files stored online or on AXON video cameras.



EVIDENCE.com helps police capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading AXON body-worn video cameras. EVIDENCE.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. EVIDENCE.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.



A year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department investigated whether officers’ use of video cameras could bring measurable benefits to relations between police and civilians. The results showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s AXON flex cameras. In a study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of AXON cameras revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints. When complaints were brought to Mesa PD, they were resolved quickly due to the accessibility of video evidence.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 134,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.