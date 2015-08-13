TASER Launches Axon Body Camera & Evidence Management Solution in Canada

TORONTO - TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced it is now offering its leading Axon body camera and Canadian based digital evidence management solution to police agencies across Canada. The announcement includes the incorporation of Axon Public Safety Canada Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary of TASER International, Inc. The company is now active and poised to function as TASER’s primary contracting and hiring entity in Canada for its Axon solution going forward.

TASER, which is attending the annual conference of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) next week, has been steadfast in its commitment to changing the face of public safety technology since the introduction of its iconic TASER device more than 20 years ago, and it maintains that commitment with its leading Axon body cameras and digital evidence management solution that interact seamlessly across agency workflows for a cost effective solution for building safer communities.

TASER’s approach to entering the Canadian market has been informed by conversations over the last year with a number of key law enforcement officials in Canada to learn about the unique challenges officers face. TASER representatives will be in Québec City during CACP from August 16 - 19 providing opportunities for agencies to learn more how the total Axon solution will help solve those challenges. Later in the month, TASER will attend the Canadian Association of Police Governance conference in Markham, Ontario, to meet with police governance officials from across Canada.

“Our end-to-end solution is the number one body camera and digital evidence management solution used by major police forces in Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States,” said Rick Smith, founder and CEO of TASER International. “We’re thrilled to now offer our solution in Canada and continue working with Canadian law enforcement and justice officials to build, together, a new paradigm for policing.”

TASER’s Axon cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocket-sized battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to Evidence.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the Axon video camera are secure and cannot be tampered with.

Evidence.com helps law enforcement capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading Axon body-worn video cameras. Evidence.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. Evidence.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 153,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.