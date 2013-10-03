TASER Lowers Prices for EVIDENCE.com and AXON Police Cameras

New Pricing Makes Tech Affordable for Every Agency

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced new pricing for its AXON flex™ cameras and EVIDENCE.com service. AXON flex is now $499, down from $949 and EVIDENCE.com pricing has been made easier, and with lower price options, starting at only $9.95 per month. With customer-selectable tiers of EVIDENCE.com service, every agency has the flexibility to only pay for what they need. This allows agencies to fully control and predict costs in a manner to best fit their needs. The Leaders’ Pricing Program includes special discounts that will last until June 30, 2014 to recognize those agencies that lead the adoption of this important new technology.



In tight budgetary environment, the new AXON and EVIDENCE.com pricing addresses the primary challenges with enterprise cameras and software: affordability and predictability. As a result, important technology that is proven to reduce police complaints and use of force is now within reach of every agency.

“Every officer deserves protection and price should not be a barrier,” said Jason Droege, President of EVIDENCE.com. “The feedback from the launch of AXON body™ cameras at $299 was so overwhelmingly positive that we decided to make yet another disruptive move by reducing the price of our flagship AXON flex point-of-view system down to $499. Now all officers can afford the protection they deserve.”

“We know the powerful benefits of body worn cameras in policing: Research shows that having video can reduce police complaints by 90% and use of force incidents by 60%. Video and multi-media data are enormous tidal waves on the horizon that could overwhelm existing law enforcement technology infrastructures. Our solution, EVIDENCE.com, is a massively scalable cloud-based storage system designed to help law enforcement seamlessly capture and manage the deluge of multi-media evidence from the exploding array of mobile sensors, including our own AXON wearable cameras as well as mobile phones, digital cameras, or virtually any device which generates digital information,” concluded Droege.

EVIDENCE.com simplifies massive digital evidence management by allowing any agency to scale their capabilities without limits – and without the purchase of hardware or software. EVDIENCE.com allows agencies to easily manage their digital evidence while concurrently saving officers’ time with automatic video uploading, retrieval and sharing of data.

