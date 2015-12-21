Toronto Police Service Deploys 450 TASER X2 Smart Weapons

TASER Announces Numerous Weapons Orders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced multiple orders of its TASER® brand next generation Smart Weapons. These orders were received and are expected to ship in the fourth quarter.

Significant TASER Smart Weapon orders:

• Claremont Police Department (CA): 43 TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons

• Commerce City Police Department (CA): 51 X26Ps

• Dallas Police Department (TX): 174 X26Ps

• Denver Police Department (CO): 44 X26Ps

• Des Moines Police Department (IA): 60 X26Ps

• East Chicago Police Department (IL): 59 X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders

• Fairfax County Police (VA): 110 TASER® X2™ Smart Weapons

• Fort Worth Marshal’s Office (TX): 55 X26Ps

• Goodyear Police Department (AZ): 103 X26Ps

• Grapevine Police Department (TX): 100 X26Ps, TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)

• Honolulu Police Department (HI): 100 X26Ps with TASER Cam HD recorders

• Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IN): 79 X26Ps

• International order: 105 X2s

• Madison County Sheriff’s Department (IN): 40 X26Ps

• Maryland Transportation Authority Police (MD): 72 X26Ps

• McKinney Police Department (TX): 89 X26Ps

• Metra Police Department (IL): 60 X2s with TASER Cam HD recorders

• Minneapolis Police Department (MN): 115 X2s

• Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (MI): 100 X2s with TASER Cam HD recorders

• Pennsylvania State Police (PA): 100 X26Ps

• Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PA): 50 X2s

• Richardson Police Department (TX): 45 X2s

• Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office (CA) 120 X26Ps

• Stockton Police Department (CA): 50 X2s

• Sugar Land Police Department (TX): 51 X2s, with TAP

• Toronto Police Service (ON): 450 X2s

• University of Washington Police Department (WA): 57 X26Ps, with TAP

