WatchGuard, Inc. files registration statement for proposed initial public offering

ALLEN, Texas — WatchGuard, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. A portion of the shares will be issued and sold by the Company and a portion will be sold by certain stockholders of the Company. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “WGRD.”

Barclays and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. and Cowen are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: Barclaysprospectus(at)broadridge(dot)com; or from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 3333 Peachtree Road, N.E., 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, email: strh.prospectus@suntrust.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video is the technology pioneer and market leader for law enforcement video systems and evidence-management software. One-third of the agencies in the United States utilize WatchGuard’s proprietary solutions to capture, manage and share digital video evidence using the most durable, reliable and highest-quality American-made products including the 4RE® in-car and VISTA™ body camera systems.