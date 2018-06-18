Watchguard to unveil 140,000 sq. ft. headquarters & training facility in Allen

WHAT: On Monday, WatchGuard Video, the leading provider of mobile video solutions for law enforcement, will be hosting an event to launch their brand new corporate headquarters and training facility located in Allen, TX. The state-of-art facility is a high-tech structure that includes a vehicle installation garage with officer’s lounge, a customer demonstration room and an employee-friendly environment with green space, indoor racquetball court and in-house medical clinic for employees and their families.

WHO: Guest speakers for the event will include Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, former Dallas Police Chief David Brown, and Stephen Terrell, Mayor of Allen.

WHEN: Monday, June 18, 2018

7:30 pm

WHERE:

WatchGuard Corporate Headquarters

415 E. Exchange Parkway

Allen, TX 75002

WHY: WatchGuard has been recognized as the worldwide market share leader in mobile video in the bi-annual market research reports published by IHS Markit in 2012, 2014 and again in 2016*. The company is a six-time winner of the Dallas 100 award honoring the fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the Dallas area. In addition, WatchGuard was included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private American companies in both 2015 and 2016.

HOW: All media are welcome. For interviews or additional information please contact Waylon Tate at waylon@jwaylon.com or Susan Friedman at susan@friedmanpr.com. Please take a moment to RSVP.

*Television filming and photography are allowed for this event. Following the press conference, media will have the opportunity to capture footage on a guided tour throughout the facility.

About Watchguard Video

Allen, Texas-based WatchGuard Video, technology pioneer and market leader for law enforcement video systems, helps agencies capture the whole truth with the most reliable, durable and highest-quality products: Panoramic X2™ 4RE® in-car and VISTA™ body-worn HD cameras. The company supplies one-third of law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. WatchGuard’s engineering investments in video, including more than $50 million in R&D, have resulted in numerous technological breakthroughs, such as Record-After-the-Fact™ technology and the first in-car, dual-lens panoramic camera, as well as 18 patents issued or pending.