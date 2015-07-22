WatchGuard Video Announces Unlimited, No-Fault Warranty for VISTA HD Body Camera

(DALLAS, Texas) — WatchGuard Video introduces a no-fault warranty for VISTA™, its high-definition body-worn camera, that features unlimited replacements and coverage for brackets, clips and cables.

“Agencies want predictable, fixed pricing for wearable cameras and are growing frustrated with the industry’s recurring fees, ancillary costs, limitations and fine print. With VISTA’s no-fault warranty, it’s all covered,” said WatchGuard founder and CEO Robert Vanman. “Our goal is to ensure that agencies keep a camera on officers at all times and incur no additional out-of-pocket expense with their camera deployment.

“Body-worn cameras live in a harsh environment. We designed VISTA with robust, military-grade and industrial-rated materials to withstand the daily beating that a camera takes during an officer’s shift. Our no-fault warranty covers the extreme circumstances an officer may encounter in the line of duty.” Vanman noted, “A motorcycle officer was rear-ended and skidded chest first across the highway. Thankfully the officer survived, as did the video, but the camera was damaged. With WatchGuard’s no-fault warranty, the replacement was covered and shipped out same day.”

Each VISTA camera comes with a standard and an optional extended warranty that includes batteries, same-day advance replacement shipments and paid two-way shipping. The expanded, no-fault warranty may be added for $300 for three years.

VISTA is the most reliable, rugged police body camera on the market. The camera is made with cast magnesium, polyurethane rubber and polyetherimide resin—a weather-proof combination with extreme temperature rating. VISTA’s durability and unique capabilities, like Record-After-the-Fact™ technology, ultra-wide dynamic range for superior nighttime recording and patent-pending chest mount locking system, stand up to any test an officer faces in the field.

About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard Video offers agencies the ability to capture the whole truth with the most reliable, durable and highest-quality products including the 4RE® in-car and Vista body-worn camera systems. The Allen, Texas-based company supplies more than one-third of law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. WatchGuard’s $35+ million video engineering investment has resulted in 18 patents issued or pending, such as Record-After-the-Fact and an in-car, dual-lens panoramic camera.