WatchGuard Video Listed #67 in the 2014 Dallas 100™ - Dallas’ 100 Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies

Allen, TX, - WatchGuard Video, the manufacturer of the industry leading 4RE HD in-car video system and the new VISTA wearable video camera was honored to be listed at number 67 in the 2014 Dallas 100™, published by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship. The Dallas 100™ annually honors the fastest growing, privately held companies that meet a number of criteria. This is the 3rd time that WatchGuard Video has been honored as one of the fastest growing private companies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

80% GROWTH IN 36 MONTHS

“WatchGuard continues to be blessed in all areas of our business,” said Robert Vanman, founder and CEO of WatchGuard Video. “The company has grown 80% since 2011. During 2014 we attracted 28 talented new employees, our engineering team has released a plethora of new products, and our customer satisfaction rates are at an all time high. Plus, we are confident that our new VISTA Wearable Camera is going to fuel our next growth spurt in 2015. We believe the VISTA wearable camera has the best audio and video quality, it is constructed with superior materials, and it definitely provides the best user experience. It’s an exciting time to be at WatchGuard!”

FACILITY EXPANSION PLANNED

Due to the significant growth the company has experienced since moving to Allen, Texas in 2010, the company is preparing to expand their current facilities. In June, 2014 the adjacent lot was purchased from the City of Allen with the intent of expanding the current building to approximately 130,000 square feet.

ABOUT WATCHGUARD VIDEO

WatchGuard Video is the world’s largest manufacturer of law enforcement video systems, supplying in-car and wearable video solutions to nearly 1/3rd of all Law Enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. WatchGuard conducts all engineering and manufacturing from the company’s 68,000 square foot high-tech facility located in Allen, Texas.