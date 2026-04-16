Disruption or dismantling? How to match gang enforcement to the threat

By Mark Mitchell

As law enforcement professionals, one of the most common mistakes in addressing gang activity is misidentifying the problem. When agencies fail to distinguish between short-term disruption needs and long-term dismantling efforts, they risk applying the wrong tactics — wasting resources while allowing the threat to grow. Gang activity rarely stays contained within one jurisdiction, making early, accurate assessment critical.

Patrol officers play an important role through targeted enforcement, but high call volumes often limit their ability to conduct deeper investigations. That responsibility typically falls to specialized gang investigators — and it starts with understanding exactly what kind of problem you’re dealing with.

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Disruption vs. dismantling: Two different tactical approaches

Gang investigations generally fall into two categories:



Disruption tactics are short-term, high-impact operations designed to interrupt a gang’s everyday activities. These include probation sweeps, targeted traffic enforcement, street-level narcotics buys and “jump-out” style enforcement. The goal is to deliver quick hits that make daily criminal activity more difficult, forcing members to adapt or relocate temporarily.

are short-term, high-impact operations designed to interrupt a gang’s everyday activities. These include probation sweeps, targeted traffic enforcement, street-level narcotics buys and “jump-out” style enforcement. The goal is to deliver quick hits that make daily criminal activity more difficult, forcing members to adapt or relocate temporarily. Dismantling tactics are long-term, resource-intensive investigations aimed at taking down the organization as a whole. These involve more sophisticated techniques such as Title III wiretaps, comprehensive search warrants (residences, vehicles, social media and financial records), GPS tracking and financial investigations. The objective is to identify the full structure, leadership and ongoing criminal enterprise so the gang can be dismantled, not just inconvenienced.

Both approaches have their place. In smaller jurisdictions with lighter call loads, patrol can sometimes handle disruption effectively. In busy urban areas, however, these efforts are best supported — or led — by dedicated investigators.

What this looks like on the patrol side

Patrol-level responses typically focus on targeted enforcement: zero-tolerance traffic stops, frequent field interviews and arrests that put gang members in jail. This can push individuals out of your area, but simply displacing the problem to another jurisdiction is rarely a long-term solution. As law enforcement professionals, we share the same mission — to reduce the overall threat, not just relocate it.

Categorizing gang members: Transient, neighborhood-based and national

To choose the right tactics, investigators must first categorize the gang members operating in their jurisdiction. Most fall into one or more of three groups:



Transient: These individuals do not live in your jurisdiction. They enter to commit crimes — drug sales, robberies or violence — and then leave. A controlled buy or targeted arrest can often remove the immediate threat.

These individuals do not live in your jurisdiction. They enter to commit crimes — drug sales, robberies or violence — and then leave. A controlled buy or targeted arrest can often remove the immediate threat. Neighborhood-based: These are local groups, sometimes as small as three to four members and sometimes larger, that operate primarily within one area. In South Florida, these hybrid or neighborhood gangs are especially common. If the group has no strong national ties, focused disruption — quick buys and significant arrests — over a period of months can often resolve the problem.

These are local groups, sometimes as small as three to four members and sometimes larger, that operate primarily within one area. In South Florida, these hybrid or neighborhood gangs are especially common. If the group has no strong national ties, focused disruption — quick buys and significant arrests — over a period of months can often resolve the problem. National: These members are affiliated with established national gangs, such as subsets of the Bloods, Crips or Gangster Disciples, and either live in your jurisdiction or maintain a strong presence. These cases require the most thorough assessment because they often involve external leadership, additional resources and the ability to quickly replace arrested members.

Note: Florida law defines a “criminal gang” as a group of three or more persons with a common name or symbols whose primary activity includes criminal acts (Florida Statute 874.03). Most East Coast states follow a similar two- to three-person threshold.

Real-world example: The bar takeover

In my jurisdiction, we encountered a clear national-level threat that started small. In 2019, sources reported members of a Bloods subset — Sex Money Murder — frequenting a local bar, providing “protection” and selling narcotics with the owner’s apparent blessing. We conducted a few quick buys, made arrests and moved on to the next target — standard disruption.

Two years later, in 2021, the same reports resurfaced. The group hadn’t left; they had established a deeper foothold. This pattern made it clear we were no longer dealing with a few local individuals but with a national organization that viewed the bar as profitable territory for extortion, drug sales and reputation-building through violence.

Quick $20 crack buys were no longer sufficient. We shifted to dismantling tactics: long-term surveillance, identifying rank and structure, wiretaps and coordination aimed at reaching upstream leadership — in this case, potentially out of state. Only then could we begin to remove the foothold.

The critical first step: Thorough initial assessment

Before launching any investigation, conduct a deliberate assessment:



Gather intelligence from sources, patrol, prior reports and social media.

Determine whether individuals are transient, neighborhood-based, national or a hybrid.

Map leadership, recruitment patterns and criminal enterprises.

This assessment should drive your investigative plan. Jumping straight into random enforcement without it wastes resources and risks missing the bigger picture, such as out-of-state controllers directing local operations.

Final thought

Completely eradicating long-established national gangs is extremely difficult. These organizations have survived decades of law enforcement pressure. But through accurate problem identification and disciplined use of disruption and dismantling tactics, agencies can make a meaningful, lasting impact. Violence can be reduced, narcotics flow disrupted and communities made safer for months or even years at a time.

Whether you’re a patrol officer making that first contact or an investigator building a long-term case, understanding these distinctions is the foundation of effective gang enforcement.

Stay safe out there — and keep identifying the problem before it identifies you.

Tactical takeaway Before your next enforcement action, classify the gang you’re dealing with — transient, neighborhood-based or national — then choose your approach: make quick arrests to disrupt short-term threats or pause and build a long-term case to dismantle the organization.

| WATCH: How to get gang classifications right — and why mistakes can cost your case

About the author

Mark Mitchell is a 17-year law enforcement veteran currently assigned to the Patrol Division of the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department. Throughout his career, he has been assigned to various units including Drug Task Force, Interdiction, Street Crimes, Field Training, Vice, Intelligence and Narcotics. His last assignment was as a Task Force Officer on the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force.

Ofc. Mitchell has been investigating complex cases involving gang activity for 15 years. His investigative experience involves conducting investigations as both an investigator and Undercover Officer for Gangs, Narcotics, Homicide, Domestic Terrorism, Public Corruption, Counter-Intelligence, Organized Crime, Cyber-Crimes, Internet Crimes Against Children, Art Fraud, Violent Crime and White Collar Crime cases. He was awarded Florida Gang Investigator of the Year by the Florida Gang Investigators Association and Task Force Officer of the Year by the FBI.

He has provided instruction on gangs to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, local Public Safety Academies, and for the Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina Gang Investigator Associations. He has also testified as a gang expert in the 17th Judicial Circuit of the State of Florida. Contact him at Mark@mitchellinvestigativesolutions.com.