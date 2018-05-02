Whelen Engineering Australia Pty Ltd is Kustom Signals’ new exclusive distributor and partner in Australia and New Zealand

LENEXA, Kan. — Kustom Signals is pleased to announce the appointment of Whelen Engineering Australia Pty Ltd as our exclusive distributor and partner in Australia and New Zealand.

Located in Brisbane, Whelen Engineering Australia’s headquarters is an innovative and custom-designed office and warehouse facility incorporating an assembly and repair center. This facility services all Australian states and territories, as well as New Zealand. Whelen Australia is staffed by a highly skilled team of industry specialists and experts with over 125 years of combined experience.

With nearly 50 years serving Law Enforcement, Kustom Signals is excited to be partnering with Whelen Australia, and knows our valued customer base in Australia is in good hands. For further information, please contact Whelen Australia.

About Kustom Signals, Your No Risk Partner

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpd.com.

About Whelen

Whelen Engineering Australia Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Whelen Engineering Company Inc. established in 1952, based in Connecticut U.S.A. Whelen leads the industry with technical innovations and has the largest design staff in the field, all dedicated to producing products that people count on when lives are on the line. For more information, visit www.whelen.com.au.