Yates County sheriffs choose PatrolEyes HD Ultra body cameras

PENN YAN, N.Y. — Yates County Sheriff’s office has purchased PatrolEyes Ultra SC-DV7 body cameras. Located in Penn Yan, the Sheriff’s Department lies in the western part of New York State, southeast of Rochester in the Finger Lakes Region.

Derek Chisom of the Yates County Sherrif’s department mentioned several reasons in the decision for choosing the PatrolEyes Ultra SC-DV7 body camera. Among those reasons that influenced the decision was affordability, which was partially funded by grants. Chisom stated “We decided to go with PatrolEyes based on the affordability of the cameras combined with the technology offered on them. Other competitors are offering some of the same features on their cameras but for hundreds of dollars more, while still lacking capabilities that PatrolEyes excels in.”

Storage space was another feature that Derek Chisom mentioned as a deciding factor in his choice. The PatrolEyes Ultra SC-DV7 holds 64GB of storage, with the ability to capture hours of footage and stores it safely with tamper proof protection. Night vision capability was also on the list for Chisom. The HD Ultra can record with multiple night vision options with built in infrared LEDs that can be turned on or off with the push of a button or can be set to automatically activate in low light. The camera records up to 30 feet in pitch darkness with the infrareds activated or disable them for covert low light recording while still in night vision mode. The final feature that attracted Yates County was the overall quality and durability of the PatrolEyes devices.

“The HD Ultra SC-DV7 is a great addition to the Patroleyes line of body cameras”, stated Mike Gramza, PatrolEyes CEO. “We’ve designed the DV7 to be the most compact and lightweight body camera on the market, while still packing in all of the features that officers are looking for. The DV7, and all of our PatrolEyes law enforcement models can automatically connect to our management software allowing departments to easily transfer and manage files afterwards, which makes it a complete solution for departments of all sizes.”

