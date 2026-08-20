2026 Vision FirstNet Users Summit to Examine Emergency Management, EMAC, and Disaster Response and Recovery Funding in Featured Session

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — The Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) today announced a featured session for the 2026 Vision FirstNet Users Summit : “ When Disaster Strikes… What Happens Next? . The session will examine the essential functions of emergency management and the funding mechanisms that support communities before, during, and after a disaster.

The number one priority in any disaster is the preservation of life and property. Equally critical is understanding the fiscal impact disasters have on local and state governments. The session will walk attendees through the significance of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the disaster declaration process, and FEMA Disaster Assistance programs, while outlining the key actions jurisdictions should consider when an incident exceeds their response and recovery capabilities.

“This session is designed to give emergency managers and public safety leaders a clear, practical road map for what happens after the immediate response,” said Kamala Kuhn, Director of Grants Assistance at Public Sector Grants (PS Grants). “My goal is for attendees to leave knowing exactly what resources are available, when to engage them, and how to build the coordinated preparedness that strengthens community resilience before a disaster happens..”

Attendees will gain insight into what to expect from local, state, and federal partners throughout the response and recovery continuum, and how coordinated emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation efforts can strengthen long-term community resilience. This session will take place on Tuesday, September 15 at 1:00 p.m. in Room NAPA D at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, Las Vegas.

See the full schedule of events and seminars here: https://vision.thepsbta.org/2026-schedule/ . Registration link: https://vision.thepsbta.org/register/

About Vision FirstNet Users Summit

The Vision FirstNet Users Summit is a conference focused on public safety thought leadership, technology demonstrations, and collaborative learning for organizations involved in safety, security, emergency response, and crisis communications.

About PSBTA

The Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) is an organization focused exclusively on ensuring the success of the entire FirstNet ecosystem that includes the legal entity created by Congress, the network infrastructure, hardware and software, and the single most important component—the end users.