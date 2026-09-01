Vision FirstNet Users Summit Delivers Opportunity to Connect, Learn and Shape the Future of Public Safety Communications

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — With the 2026 Vision FirstNet Users Summit just weeks away, the Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) is making a final call for public safety professionals to attend the event September 14–16 at South Point Hotel Casino & Spa in Las Vegas. The three-day summit will bring together public safety leaders, FirstNet users, technology experts, and industry innovators for discussions focused on strengthening communications, expanding connectivity, and preparing agencies for the future.

This year’s program offers real-world case studies, hands-on technology demonstrations, professional development opportunities, and direct access to leaders shaping the future of FirstNet. The agenda focuses on field experiences, FirstNet-powered technology, network investments, innovation, and future priorities, while giving attendees opportunities to hear directly from FirstNet Authority leaders, share their experiences, and provide feedback to help shape the network’s continued evolution.

“Public safety communications are at an important crossroads,” said Richard Carrizzo, President of the PSBTA. “The Vision Summit brings together the people using FirstNet every day with those building, supporting, and advocating for its future. This year’s event is drawing leaders across every discipline FirstNet serves, creating a real opportunity to share experiences, tackle common challenges, and help shape the network’s future.”

Conference highlights include:

Jim Pasco, Executive Director of the National Fraternal Order of Police, will headline the plenary session “Grassroots Evolution,” sharing his perspective on advocacy, public safety, and the growing grassroots effort to secure FirstNet’s future. A leading advocate for FirstNet reauthorization ahead of the network’s February 2027 statutory sunset, Pasco has been actively working with Congress to ensure FirstNet remains a dedicated, reliable communications network for public safety. His insights come at a pivotal time and will give attendees a firsthand look at how the public safety community can make its voice heard.

Turning a Coverage Gap Into a Tower: Lessons Learned from Medford, Ore.: This timely session will explore how public safety agencies can turn coverage challenges, including dead zones and difficult terrain, into real-world infrastructure solutions. Attendees will get a practical look at how FirstNet and public safety leaders can work together to help identify connectivity gaps, expand coverage, and build greater network resilience when reliable communications matter most.

Maui Fire: Response, Recovery, and the Aftermath: Chief Brad Ventura of the Maui Fire Department will share firsthand lessons from the devastating 2023 Maui wildfires, including the challenges faced during the response, the ongoing road to recovery, and the critical role of resilient communications. Attendees will gain valuable insight into what has changed since the fires and how public safety agencies can apply those lessons to better prepare for the next disaster.

For registration and to see the complete 2026 agenda speakers, visit the 2026 Vision FirstNet Users Summit

About Vision FirstNet Users Summit

The Vision FirstNet Users Summit is a conference focused on public safety thought leadership, technology demonstrations and collaborative learning for organizations involved in safety, security, emergency response and crisis communications.

About PSBTA

The Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA) is focused exclusively on ensuring the success of the entire FirstNet ecosystem, including the government agency created by Congress, the network infrastructure, hardware and software, and the single most important component—the end users.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.