Grant will assist large technology purchase for Univ. police

By Fola Akinnibi

The Diamondback Online

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Md. — For the second year in a row, University Police have received a nearly $31,000 grant to put toward new technology and enforcement — but this time, the department will be using every dollar, according to spokesman Capt. Marc Limansky.

The governor’s office awarded the department $30,973 to assist with the purchase of a Situational Awareness Management System, which allows police to monitor calls made to other agencies in real-time. For example, if Prince George’s County Police receive a robbery call, University Police can instantly pull up a map of the area and have an idea of where the suspect is.

Through the system, the department can gather more information in the earliest stages of crime response, Limansky said. Because the technology is fairly new and requires a yearly licensing fee, the department couldn’t have afforded the purchase without outside funds. In addition, police had to shell out for a new server to handle storing the increased data.

Full Story: Univ. Police to update technology with $31k grant