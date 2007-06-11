Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) Gears Up For The 2007 Mock Prison Riot In Moundsville, WV

Each year the Office of Law Enforcement Technology Commercialization (OLETC), the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), the National Corrections and Law Enforcement Training and Technology Center (NCLETTC) and the West Virginia High Technology Consortium Foundation (WVHTCF) annually host a Mock Prison Riot on the grounds of the former West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville. The purpose of the riot is to showcase emerging corrections and law enforcement technologies and to give corrections officers and tactical team members an opportunity to use and evaluate emerging technologies in riot training scenarios.

The Mock Prison Riots helps to determine the effectiveness of the technologies by placing them in realistic situations and allows for suggestions for modification of the technologies. It also provides corrections personnel from throughout the country significant training on how to best approach and handle a riot situation. Corrections officials from all over the world, including the West Virginia Division of Corrections, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, Federal Bureau of Prisons, The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Her Majesty’s Prison in London, England, have participated in the Mock Prison Riots.

As one of two charter technologists, Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) continues to play a vital role at the Mock Prison Riots. At this year’s Mock Prison Riots scheduled for May 6th-9th, ETGI will have several of their proprietary technologies such as the Direct-Link Crisis Response, Range Hailer Wireless, and Wireless Remote Audio Perimeter Sharing (WRAPS) System field tested. In addition to giving correctional professionals the opportunity to work with these cutting edge technologies, ETGI has made arrangements to enhance Mock Prison Riot participant’s safety and effectiveness by making several RedMan Training Gear Disturbance Resolution and Weapon Defense System (WDS) available.