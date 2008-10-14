Industry Leaders AtHoc and DCC Announce Partnership to Expand Emergency Alerting Capabilities

Development Collaboration to Provide Tightly Integrated Solution for Crisis Communications

BURLINGAME, CA and FRANKLIN, TN--(Marketwire - October 14, 2008) - AtHoc, Inc., the pioneer and leader in network-centric emergency notification systems, and DCC (Dialogic Communications Corp.), a global leader in emergency notification technology, today announced the companies have joined forces to develop an expanded offering integrating the AtHoc IWSAlerts™ network-centric alerting solution with DCC’s Communicator!® NXT. Designed to meet growing market demand, the integrated solution leverages AtHoc’s strength in enterprise network-centric unified alert management and DCC’s leadership position and install base with on-premise and hosted telephony alerting systems.

AtHoc and DCC share many mutual customers in a wide range of industries across the Department of Defense (DoD), federal civilian and commercial markets. Through this partnership, existing and future joint customers will realize the benefits of an integrated solution that will reduce the amount of time required to launch a consistent alert through all communication channels.

The new integrated solution will deliver substantial benefits to customers, including:

--Centralized deployments of both network-centric and telephony alertingsystems to significantly reduce support costs

by providing an enterprise-wide solution

--A unified alerting system which eliminates the need to trigger and manage alerts from multiple independent systems

--The ability to contact thousands of geographically-dispersed personnel in minutes

--The ability to track alert receipt and recipient responses to aid in personnel accountability

--The capability to protect personnel data and ensure network security

“Customers expect, and indeed demand, an effective multimodal alerting system capable of reliably reaching all personnel quickly wherever they’re located,” said Guy Miasnik, AtHoc’s president and CEO. “By partnering with market leaders like DCC and creating an integrated solution, our customers can leverage their internal networking and telephony infrastructure, and from our Web-based alert management application, disseminate alerts simultaneously through multiple channels to ensure a rapid response in times of emergency. Such a solution can support the needs of even the largest organizations by providing an enterprise-wide approach while delivering alerts across all communication channels, including all personal and mass communication channels, such as desktops, phones, sirens, speakers and radios.”

“As industry leaders in our respective fields, this partnership creates a great opportunity to meet the critical communications needs of our customers and provide a powerful integrated offering,” said Scott Alfieri, president of DCC. “We’re excited about the AtHoc alliance and the benefits it presents to the global market.”

Within the DoD, AtHoc IWSAlerts is already deployed on all major networks and has numerous requisite certifications, including DIACAP, NMCI, Army Certificate of Networthiness and others. DCC’s Communicator! NXT similarly has a JITC-certified version and is an approved product for DoD deployments.

The integration between AtHoc IWSAlerts and DCC Communicator! NXT is facilitated using DCC’s most recent open, standards-based API (Application Programming Interface). DCC has joined AtHoc’s Technology and Interoperability Alliance Program, allowing the companies to build a tightly-integrated offering.

The integration will ensure that when an emergency alert is triggered via AtHoc IWSAlerts, recipients can receive audio-based telephony alerts, leveraging their local telephony infrastructure. On activation, AtHoc IWSAlerts sends the emergency message to DCC’s Communicator! NXT, which in turn delivers calls to recipients via land, mobile phone or other communication devices as necessary. Users can acknowledge and respond to the message by touchtone input. Responses are then relayed back to the AtHoc IWSAlerts console, which consolidates responses from all delivery devices and communication channels, allowing emergency operators to see who has received the alerts and their responses.

About AtHoc

AtHoc is the pioneer and recognized leader in providing enterprise-class, network-centric emergency notification systems to military, government and commercial organizations for physical security, force protection and personnel accountability. Millions of end users worldwide, in organizations such as the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Hawaii State Civil Defense, NASA, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Boeing, PricewaterhouseCoopers and eBay, rely on AtHoc’s unified management systems for their emergency alerting and critical communication needs. AtHoc has partnered with market leaders including Microsoft, Cisco, Harris, Siemens, Avaya, Lockheed Martin, Unisys and others to bring these notification solutions to the public and commercial markets.

For more information on AtHoc, please visit www.athoc.com.

About DCC

DCC (Dialogic Communications Corporation), a PlantCML company, is the global leader in emergency notification technology. The company’s on-site and hosted solutions are used by hundreds of public and private organizations every day, ensuring their communications readiness for virtually any critical or routine situation. DCC, established in 1982, is located in Franklin, TN (a suburb of Nashville).

To learn more about the company, visit www.dccusa.com.