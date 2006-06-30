Bosch To Acquire Telex Communications, Significantly Strengthening Security Systems Division In American Market

Fairport, New York --The Bosch Group announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Telex Communications Holding, Inc. through the merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH into Telex. The merger agreement provides for an aggregate purchase price of US $420 million; includes the assumption of Telex indebtedness, subject to certain post-closing adjustments; and also provides for the satisfaction and discharge of the publicly held indebtedness of Telex and its affiliates. The merger agreement has been approved by the Board of Directors of Telex and the Board of Management of Bosch, and has also been approved by the requisite percentage of Telex’s voting stockholders.

Telex Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of professional audio, wireless, life safety and communication equipment. The systems are installed in a wide range of applications, such as large stadiums and airport projects, where customers are increasingly asking for turnkey solutions combined with security systems. In fiscal 2005, Telex Communications generated sales of US $308 million with nearly 2,000 associates at 14 locations in nine countries. The company is home to such well-known brands as ElectroVoice, Dynacord, Midas, Klark Teknik, Telex, and RTS. The transaction is subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals. In organizational terms, Telex Communications will be assigned to, and come under the leadership of, Bosch’s Security Systems division.

“With the acquisition of Telex, Bosch Security Systems can significantly expand its communications systems product offerings and penetrate the professional audio equipment market. The strength of the Telex distribution network will enhance our worldwide market position as a provider of comprehensive security and communication systems. At the same time, we obtain a leading position in the American market,” says Bosch Board of Management member Peter J. Marks, who bears regional responsibility for the Americas and for the Security Systems division.

In 2005, Bosch Security Systems generated sales of roughly one billion euros from its intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance, access control and communication systems business. With some 7,800 associates, the division is represented at more than 40 locations in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

“Telex Communications is a company with a heritage. It stands for high quality and customer orientation. The acquisition of Telex Communications by a forward-looking company such as Bosch will give our associates an opportunity to develop further in a growth-driven environment,” says Ray Malpocher, CEO of Telex Communications.

