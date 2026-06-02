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Watch: Robbery suspect arrested minutes after crime thanks to San Francisco PD’s real-time cameras

RTIC officers used city camera footage to locate the robbery suspect along with two other people implicated in the crime, leading to near-immediate arrests

June 02, 2026 12:06 PM • 
Joanna Putman

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police used real-time surveillance cameras to track a robbery suspect across the city, leading to three arrests and the recovery of stolen property within minutes of the crime, according to the department.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. on May 17 to a robbery near Eddy and Hyde streets. Officers assigned to the department’s Real Time Investigations Center immediately reviewed surveillance footage, identified the suspect, and relayed his description and direction of travel to patrol officers.

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Investigators said the suspect matched the description of a person involved in a robbery the previous day.

Using city cameras, RTIC personnel tracked the suspect to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street, where he was seen meeting with two individuals believed to be “fences” — people who purchase stolen property for resale.

Patrol officers located the robbery suspect and arrested him after developing probable cause. Officers also located and arrested the two alleged fences with assistance from RTIC personnel, who continued monitoring their movements through surveillance cameras.

Police recovered a stolen cellphone during the arrests and returned it to the victim.

The robbery suspect was booked on charges including robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, grand theft, committing a felony while released on bail, failure to appear in court and an outstanding warrant.

The two alleged fences were booked on charges of possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com