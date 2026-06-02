Watch: Robbery suspect arrested minutes after crime thanks to San Francisco PD’s real-time cameras

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police used real-time surveillance cameras to track a robbery suspect across the city, leading to three arrests and the recovery of stolen property within minutes of the crime, according to the department.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. on May 17 to a robbery near Eddy and Hyde streets. Officers assigned to the department’s Real Time Investigations Center immediately reviewed surveillance footage, identified the suspect, and relayed his description and direction of travel to patrol officers.

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Investigators said the suspect matched the description of a person involved in a robbery the previous day.

Using city cameras, RTIC personnel tracked the suspect to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street, where he was seen meeting with two individuals believed to be “fences” — people who purchase stolen property for resale.

Patrol officers located the robbery suspect and arrested him after developing probable cause. Officers also located and arrested the two alleged fences with assistance from RTIC personnel, who continued monitoring their movements through surveillance cameras.

Police recovered a stolen cellphone during the arrests and returned it to the victim.

The robbery suspect was booked on charges including robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, grand theft, committing a felony while released on bail, failure to appear in court and an outstanding warrant.

The two alleged fences were booked on charges of possession of stolen property and conspiracy.