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Police Recruitment

Houston PD logs highest officer headcount in 20 years following $1B in raises

The department reached a headcount of 5,364 in March, more officers than at any time in the past 20 years

June 02, 2026 04:43 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Photo/Houston Police Department

HOUSTON — Houston Police Department officials have credited new contracts and pay raises for resounding recruitment wins, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The department reached a headcount of 5,364 in March, more officers than at any time in the past 20 years. The rise in staffing comes shortly after the passage of nearly $1 billion in raises, to be applied over a five-year span.

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Some of the raises prompted an increase of 36.5%, according to the Chronicle.

The rate of officer attrition has dropped, with 269 officers leaving the department in 2024, down to 149 as of the current fiscal year, which ends in June.

“Our new contract appears to be bringing people in,” said Houston Police Officers Union Doug Griffith in a previous interview with the Houston Chronicle.

Houston’s successes have been echoed in other agencies in the state, with seven of the 10 largest departments seeing an increase in officer headcounts between 2024 and 2025.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com