NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

S.C. officer fired after pointing gun at colleague in alleged confrontation over microwaved fish

Michael Debiase allegedly confronted another Myrtle Beach officer who was “warming up fish in the microwave, causing an odor,” according to an arrest warrant

June 03, 2026 11:07 AM • 
Joanna Putman
559231250_1261509209352504_7960446395199469709_n.jpg

Myrtle Beach Police Department

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach Police officer has been fired and charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at his department colleague over microwaved fish, ABC News reported.

The incident occurred when Michael Debiase confronted another officer who was “warming up fish in the microwave, causing an odor,” according to the arrest warrant obtained by ABC. During that discussion, Debiase allegedly drew and pointed his duty weapon at the other officer.

| REGISTER: The hidden cost of the modern patrol shift

Debiase was arrested on June 2 and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and quickly fired.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department recently separated employment with Michael Debiase following a violation of department policy ... This incident does not reflect the values demonstrated by the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department every day,” the department stated.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-06-01 124122.png
Legal
Vt. expands survivor benefits for families of first responders who die in line of duty
“Jessica’s Law” is named after Jessica Ebbighausen, whose family was initially ineligible for survivor benefits because she was still in training when she was killed in an on-duty crash
June 01, 2026 01:05 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
WCup Venues Stadium Los Angeles Soccer
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
‘We’ve got your back': L.A. officials address drone security ahead of World Cup
FBI and LASD leaders said flight restrictions would be in place above all World Cup venues and that teams will be deployed to identify drones and bring them down
June 01, 2026 05:08 PM
Screenshot 2026-06-01 161550.png
Body Camera
BWC: Suspect stabs Colo. officer in head multiple times before fatal OIS
As Aurora Police Officer Mark Moore was being stabbed in the head with a butcher knife, he fired multiple shots at the suspect, striking him
June 01, 2026 05:46 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
poster.jpg
Body Camera
Video: Woman points gun at civilians, officers inside Ariz. PD lobby before OIS
Surveillance footage from a Scottsdale Police station shows the woman walking in and pointing a gun at the desk attendant and a person waiting for service in the lobby
June 02, 2026 10:33 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
hqdefault.jpg
Communications
PSBTA Introduces the “10‑2 Blue Brief” Podcast Spotlighting Cutting‑Edge Technology Keeping Law Enforcement and Communities Safer
The backbone of each conversation will be FirstNet and its continued impact on law enforcement efficiency and effectiveness at responding to cri
June 02, 2026 03:32 PM

Legal Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com