S.C. officer fired after pointing gun at colleague in alleged confrontation over microwaved fish

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach Police officer has been fired and charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at his department colleague over microwaved fish, ABC News reported.

The incident occurred when Michael Debiase confronted another officer who was “warming up fish in the microwave, causing an odor,” according to the arrest warrant obtained by ABC. During that discussion, Debiase allegedly drew and pointed his duty weapon at the other officer.

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Debiase was arrested on June 2 and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and quickly fired.

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department recently separated employment with Michael Debiase following a violation of department policy ... This incident does not reflect the values demonstrated by the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department every day,” the department stated.