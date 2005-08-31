CML and Motorola Extend and Expand Relationship

Gatineau, QC - CML Emergency Services, a world leader in emergency communications management and response systems, today announced a long-term agreement to supply Motorola Inc. of Schaumburg Illinois, with their next generation entry level IP conventional radio dispatch console. The console will be sold under the Motorola brand name MIP 5000. By taking advantage of an end-users existing computing and networking infrastructure, the CML designed and manufactured console will deliver a significant reduction in life-time cost of ownership that will benefit today’s budget restrained environment.

“For CML, the agreement reaffirms our leadership position as a networked solutions provider for the emergency services and radio dispatch industries, and it expands our ten-year design and manufacturing relationship with Motorola to include software-centric products,” said Steve Panyko , CML’s President and CEO. “A networked organization gathers and utilizes information much faster than a non-networked organization, and in the world of radio dispatch, where seconds count, this can mean the difference between success and failure.

“Motorola is delighted to expand the scope of our strong, long-term relationship with CML to include this next generation of IP-based conventional radio dispatch consoles,” said Jim Connor, Motorola Director of Infrastructure Operations. “The new MIP 5000 radio dispatch console builds on our successful legacy of delivering quality, mission critical wireless communications solutions to the marketplace”.

About CML Emergency Services

CML delivers intelligent communications management and response systems for the Public Safety industry. These systems include communications routing, switching and call management hardware and software, as well as radio communication consoles. CML systems dynamically provide call takers with mission-critical information from incoming wire line and wireless (cell phone) calls, to facilitate faster, more informed responses to unforeseen events. More than 1,200 Public Safety Answering Point sites across North and South America, Europe and the Caribbean have selected CML to optimize communications management and response, and associated human and capital resources. For more information please visit www.cml.com.