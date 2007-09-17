New Advanced Sit-to-Stand Console Brochure Available

WORCESTER MA – Wright Line has released a new brochure that highlights its advanced console system for high-density Flat Panel Display (FPD) monitoring applications. The Profile® system features a versatile design that makes it ideal for a multitude of technology-intensive environments including: 9-1- 1/Emergency Operations, Network Operation Centers, Process Control Environments, Medical Imaging Reading Rooms and Trading Floors.

Featuring an ergonomic design, Profile is sleek and flexible with interactive monitor arms that allow a wide range of adjustment for monitor arrays. Profile was designed and engineered to withstand the rigors of 24/7 multi- shift environments. More durable than panel-based systems, Profile is a true communications console design featuring electric, height-adjustable work surfaces, desktop controls for personalized adjustable lighting, controlled ambient heat panels, filtered air systems and even sound masking.

The 20-page full-color Profile brochure is available at no cost from Wright Line LLC by calling 800-225-7348, e-mailing info@wrightline.com or visiting their website, www.wrightline.com. Also ask about our two-page Profile Case Studies which feature on-site customer photography of various environments including Airports, Network Operations Centers and Communications Centers. To download a photo of the Profile Advanced Communications System Brochure, please visit: www.wrightline.com/.

About Wright Line

Wright Line, a global leader in the design and manufacture of consoles, enclosures, office and other specialty furniture for technology-intensive work environments, has been serving the data center, office, engineering and high- tech manufacturing environments for nearly 75 years. Their innovative designs are manufactured to the highest quality and safety standards. For more information contact us at 800/225-7348 or visit us on the web at www.wrightline.com.