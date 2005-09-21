Telex/Vega Equipment Chosen By the Red Cross to Link Relief Centers in the Wake of Hurricane Katrina

Telex’s IP-based equipment will link to satellite technology to provide 3-state radio communications network.

Minneapolis, MN - Telex Communications has shipped over $65,000 worth of equipment directly to the Red Cross for use in the relief efforts in the aftermath of hurricane Katrina.

Communications between Red Cross aid stations and back to their national headquarters continues to be an enormous challenge as they face an ongoing, long term aid situation in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Permanent communications infrastructure has been completely destroyed in the affected areas and will take months to get back in place. In light of this the American Red Cross chose Telex/Vega IP-223 Dual IP-Adaptor Panels and C-Soft Software Based Dispatch Consoles to create a flexible, reliable emergency communications system. High power, low-band VHF radios, located at tower sites across the affected area have been bridged onto an IP-based network using the Telex/Vega IP-223, which is then connected directly to satellite uplink devices. The satellite broadcasts are then being transmitted to 3 regional emergency dispatch centers, where they are monitored and controlled using C-soft. The solution allows all relief centers to communicate with central dispatch, and with each other, using simple portable two-way radios. This innovative solution has been quick to deploy and provides immediate communications continuity in areas where the infrastructure has been completely whipped out.

Telex has also donated the use of two of its VIPER MCU, Portable Command Systems to the relief effort. The MCUs have been deployed at remote Red Cross communications locations and will provide completely self-contained communications platforms, also capable of interfacing directly with the satellite based system.

Telex Communications’ radio dispatch equipment has been marketed in the United States for over 25 years under the Vega brand. Currently, the company manufactures both analog and IP-based dispatch solutions for fixed, mobile and portable installations under both the Telex and Vega brand names.

