E.A.R, Inc. Introduces New Modular Communication System

Boulder, CO. - E.A.R., Inc. is well known for protecting officers on the range and during tactical entry with custom and non-custom hearing protection systems, and is now marketing a new modular communication system to go with it.

This newly designed system is simple to use and easily allows the officer to change from a boom-mic configuration to a throat-mic configuration within minutes. It is one of the most diverse systems on the market and will allow any department to use it for multiple tasks.



For further details, please visit E.A.R., Inc. on the web at www.earinc.com. Or call 800-525-2690 / 303-477-2619.