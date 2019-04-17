Ear Phone Connection announces new Black Diamond Acoustic Tube product line

VALENCIA, Calif. — When it comes to two-way radio earpieces, many users prefer the professional look of an acoustic tube earpiece. However, many also know that clear acoustic tubes can become permanently stained or discolored over time due to exposure to UV light, heat, second-hand smoke, or pollution. This can leave the tube looking dirty and no amount of tube maintenance can reverse the discoloration. The Ear Phone Connection came up with a practical solution with the new Black Diamond Acoustic Tube Series product line. The Black Diamond series combines the same high-quality audio with the sleek professional look of an acoustic tube in a black color variety.

Available in both coiled and short tube variations, The Ear Phone Connection is now offering the black tube as an option for all acoustic tube kits. Furthermore, every kit includes both a patented Torpedo™ ear tip and a patented Fin Ultra™ Ambi (Ambidextrous) ear tip in a matching black shade. Both patented ear tips are uniquely designed to promote comfort and safety with their own unique features. The Fin Ultra™ Ambi with a unique open skeleton design, can be worn in the left or right ear and is comprised of soft silicone gel that delivers all-day comfort and more ambient sound. The Torpedo ear tip with a four-fin aerodynamic design offers the user full situational awareness, easy maintenance and also all-day comfort. The Ear Phone Connection knows that comfort and safety are paramount and the two patented tips do not disappoint.

When asked about the new Black Diamond product line, President Ruben Scheimberg stated that, “One of the key differences between Ear Phone Connection and other two-way radio accessory companies is that we are always looking to deliver more value with every earpiece. In this case, the customer can choose their color (black or clear), earpiece style (coiled or short) and they get unique patented products that go above and beyond the traditional earbud or earmold.”

About Ear Phone Connection

Ear Phone Connection’s approach is simple. They listen closely to officers in the field, then design and build tactical communication accessories specifically for their needs. Every officer knows a radio is only as good as what it’s connected to. EPC introduced the first wireless microphone with push-to-talk, the first quick release cables and many other groundbreaking products to redefine the status quo. No one likes to settle for mediocre.