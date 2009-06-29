TCI Acquires New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Tactical Command Industries is pleased to announce that Tim McNamara has joined the TCI team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Tim brings a wealth of experience in the military and law enforcement markets and brings a unique perspective that we believe will augment the quality of services provided in both the end-user and reseller sectors of our business.

Many know Tim from Peltor, where he spent 28 years with Aearo Technologies. As Tim states, “It is refreshing to join the TCI team where the exact needs of the customer are met and not the approximate needs. I truly feel the additional strengths of TCI come at the weaknesses of our competitors and look forward to the challenges ahead in the continual growth of this fine company”.

We are excited to have Tim a part of the TCI family. Tim can be reached by email timothy.mcnamara@tacticalcommand.com or by telephone at (317) 861-1740.

About Tactical Command Industries:

Tactical Command Industries, Inc. (TCI) is a US-based company that was founded in 1996 by real-world tactical operators. TCI has proudly served all branches of the United States Department of Defense, as well as international forces, law enforcement agencies and private security contractors. TCI’s core product line is tactical communication headsets and integrated communication headsets. TCI has also earned a world-wide reputation with Special Forces for custom headset products for specialty mission requirements. All TCI products incorporate state of the art components, exceptional usability and are manufactured in the United States of America. TCI products are also available worldwide. Visit TCI at www.tacticalcommand.com.