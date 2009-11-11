2500 TASER X26 ECDs Ordered by the United States Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – TASER International, Inc., today announced that it received an initial order from the United States Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal for 2,500 TASER® X26™ ECDs and related accessories. The IDIQ contract was placed by Aardvark Tactical, TASER International’s principle federal distributor. The order will ship in the fourth quarter of 2009.

“TASER International is truly honored to serve the men and women at Rock Island Arsenal by providing products that help reduce conflict and increase safety,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International.

