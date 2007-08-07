APCO Membership Seeks Action on Wireless Accuracy

Baltimore, Md.—The quorum of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International voted unanimously to endorse a resolution encouraging action from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) supporting APCO International’s wireless accuracy position. The resolution was unanimously endorsed as amended at the First General Business Session of the APCO International 73rd Annual Conference and Exposition in Baltimore, Md. on August 5.

”.the APCO membership quorum, here assembled, strongly encourages the Board of Officers of APCO International to seek positive action by the Federal Communications Commission to rule in favor of the APCO 2004 Petition for Declaratory Ruling, specifically Section IIIA of the NPRM,” the APCO International resolution stated.

The resolution is attached. Visit www.apco2007.org for more information on the APCO International 73rd Annual Conference and Exposition.

