Video: Suspect in back of Dallas cruiser escapes handcuffs, tries to drive away

By Mary Ella Hastings

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has released body-camera footage and in-car video that shows a suspect escape from his handcuffs and drive off in a cop car as an officer in the back seat tries to stop him.

On May 30, Officers Ibrahim Kante and Kenneth Harper conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation in the 2300 block of South Marsalis Avenue, Dallas police said in a news release. During this stop, Stacey Huffman was arrested on suspicion of driving with an invalid license, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

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Kante handcuffed Huffman and put him in the back of the squad car while the officers conducted the rest of the investigation. Huffman was able to get one of his hands free from the cuffs, and he hid his hands behind his back, according to the video. After the officers began driving, the suspect tried to open the back door and get out of the vehicle, police said. They do not yet know how he got his hands free.

When Kante and Harper noticed the suspect was trying to escape, they stopped the vehicle on northbound I-35 near Illinois Avenue. The officers got out of the car to try to restrain Huffman, but he climbed into the front seat and started driving the car, the video shows. Officer Harper got into the back seat before the car took off and yelled at Huffman to stop, police said. Officer Kante remained outside the vehicle at this time.

As Huffman drove, Officer Harper tried to shock him with a Taser but it was ineffective because Huffman pulled the wires away, police said.

Harper then drew his gun on Huffman and as the suspect continued to drive the vehicle, Harper hit him in the side of the head with his weapon. Huffman continued to drive recklessly, throwing Harper around in the back seat, police said.

Huffman was unconscious after hitting the ground, and he and Harper were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. As of Thursday, June 4, Huffman is still admitted to the hospital and faces charges of driving without a valid license, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and escape from custody. The officer was released from the hospital.

According to the Dallas Police Department press release, officials want to ensure transparency and that is why they have released portions of the video from the May 30 escape. This is an ongoing investigation.

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