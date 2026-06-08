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Pursuit

Video: Ark. troopers rescue 4 children from overturned vehicle after driver fled traffic stop

Troopers found four children under the age of 6 inside the vehicle, as well as a 4-month-old infant who was not restrained and was ejected during the crash

June 08, 2026 12:39 PM • 
Joanna Putman

CAMDEN, Ark. — Arkansas State Police released body camera footage showing a trooper rescuing four children from an overturned vehicle that had fled a traffic stop.

According to state police, the May 24 incident began when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop, leading to a pursuit.

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Video shows the vehicle reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph, passed multiple vehicles and crossed into oncoming traffic. After a lengthy pursuit, the driver lost control on a curve, left the roadway, traveled through a yard, struck a utility pole and overturned.

Troopers found four children under the age of 6 inside the vehicle, as well as a 4-month-old infant who was not restrained and was ejected during the crash. Authorities said the vehicle came to rest near live electrical wires.

All four children were transported to Ouachita County Medical Center with minor injuries. Their mother was notified and responded to the hospital.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Ouachita County Detention Center.

Investigators said a search of the vehicle uncovered a defaced firearm and marijuana. The suspect faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing, firearm and drug offenses, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, four counts of failing to properly restrain child passengers, reckless driving and several traffic violations.

Arkansas State Police officials said pursuits involving children place innocent lives at significant risk and stressed that suspects can end the danger at any time by pulling over.

“As a father, I cannot fathom a parent making the decision to drive recklessly, much less flee from law enforcement, with their children in the vehicle,” Col. Mike Hagar stated. “We have had a couple of pursuits recently that have rightfully appalled our troopers and the public. I thank God the children were not injured. We feel compelled to take action to stop suspects from risking the lives of innocent children by fleeing.”

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Body Camera Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com