Ind. deputy shot by suspect in hospital after stopping to help him on roadway

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting an officer who stopped to help him after they arrived at a hospital, People reported.

The May 23 incident began when Laporte County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Samuelson picked up the suspect from a roadway, believing him to be a stranded motorist. The man asked Samuelson to take him to the hospital.

When they arrived at Franciscan Health Hospital - Michigan City Campus, Samuelson learned that the man was a crime suspect and confronted him with the accusations, People reported. An altercation ensued, during which the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot Samuelson three times.

According to an update from the sheriff’s office, Samuelson was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment where he underwent eight hours of surgery. Following surgery, Samuelson was in critical but stable condition.

“Thank you to the surgeons and the entire medical staff at Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care being provided to Deputy Samuelson,” the department stated. “Please continue to pray for Jon, his family and friends, and the entire law enforcement community.”

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, battery against a public safety official and auto theft, according to Indiana State Police.