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Ind. deputy shot by suspect in hospital after stopping to help him on roadway

Laporte County Deputy Jon Samuelson picked up the suspect, believing him to be a stranded motorist; when they arrived at the hospital, the man shot Samuelson three times

May 26, 2026 12:06 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Laporte County Sheriff’s Office

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting an officer who stopped to help him after they arrived at a hospital, People reported.

The May 23 incident began when Laporte County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Samuelson picked up the suspect from a roadway, believing him to be a stranded motorist. The man asked Samuelson to take him to the hospital.

When they arrived at Franciscan Health Hospital - Michigan City Campus, Samuelson learned that the man was a crime suspect and confronted him with the accusations, People reported. An altercation ensued, during which the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot Samuelson three times.

According to an update from the sheriff’s office, Samuelson was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment where he underwent eight hours of surgery. Following surgery, Samuelson was in critical but stable condition.

“Thank you to the surgeons and the entire medical staff at Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care being provided to Deputy Samuelson,” the department stated. “Please continue to pray for Jon, his family and friends, and the entire law enforcement community.”

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, battery against a public safety official and auto theft, according to Indiana State Police.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com