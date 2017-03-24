JPS Interoperability Solutions announces new RSP-Z2

RALEIGH, N.C. — JPS Interoperability Solutions, Inc., the industry leader in radio interoperability technology, announces its new RSP-Z2. The RSP-Z2 combines the capabilities of the company’s network extension unit (NXU) and analog radio adapter (ARA products). The RSP-Z2 supports SIP, RTP, RoIP, PSTN and radio connections allowing public safety agencies to communicate with a vast array of communication devices using a single interoperable platform.

“In today’s world, public safety agencies require scalable devices that can connect the ever-growing number of radio and phone communications devices available on the market,” said Don Scott, president of JPS Interoperability Solutions. “These devices need to be able to work independently or in conjunction with a multitude of other devices to guarantee communications in a time of need. We are proud to introduce our latest product that provides a true convergence of local interoperability leveraging IP communications, network control and SIP.”

The RSP-Z2 works on a Linux operating system, includes a smart phone and tablet interface, connects to the company’s wide area interoperability system (WAIS) and supports SIP/ROIP pass-through, radio relays, a SIP/ROIP net with two radios and PSTN to radio communications.

The device is operable in three modes – a stand-alone mode, a remote extension mode and the controller mode. In stand-alone mode, users can monitor and control the remote radios connected by the RSP-Z2. Remote extension mode allows users to monitor and control the assets cabled to the modules and also remote radios brought into the system using the RSP-Z2. Controller mode allows users to connect multiple RSP-Z2s together to form nets regardless of physical location via a web interface.

“Our focus has always been our customers,” said Roman Kaluta, director of Interoperability Solutions for JPS. “The nature of our business is to reject the notion of a “one size fits all” approach. We stand committed to helping our customers achieve a formulation that fits the exact communications needs they have at any given moment.”

About JPS Interoperability Solutions, Inc.

JPS Interoperability Solutions, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electronic hardware and software products that enhance the effectiveness of communications systems. The company’s mission is to extend communications capabilities through the use of advanced digital technology. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, the company’s present focus is on interoperability products, which facilitate communications between HF, VHF/UHF. 800 Trunked, and various other media such as cellular, land-line telephone and SATCOM.