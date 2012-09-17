Sunbelt Law Enforcement Agencies Upgrade to New TASER X2 ECDs

Law enforcement agencies purchase 849 X2 ECDs in Florida and 102 in California

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc., today announced three significant TASER® X2™ electronic control device (ECD) orders in Florida and one in California, for a total of 951 X2s sold.

Specifically, TASER received the following orders for TASER X2 ECDs and various related accessories, with each order expected to ship in the third quarter of 2012:

• Orange County Sheriff’s Office (FL) for 400 X2s

• Indian River County Sheriff’s Department (FL) for 249 X2s

• Miami-Dade Police Department (FL) for 200 X2s

• Napa County Sheriff’s Office (CA) for 102 X2s

The Florida orders were facilitated by DGG TASER, a long-time TASER ECD law enforcement distributor in Florida and Georgia.

“We are very glad to see our partner agencies take advantage of the latest TASER technology and leverage leading technology in their communities,” said Teresa Meares, chief executive officer of DGG TASER. “The TASER X2 significantly enhances officer safety while fulfilling law enforcement’s commitment to protecting citizens.”

“This order signifies a strong vote of confidence from the law enforcement community in TASER X2 ECDs, and is a tremendous win for TASER,” said Rick Smith, chief executive officer and founder of TASER International. “We are thrilled that these four large and respected agencies have decided that X2s are an essential and cost-effective part of fulfilling their mission, to improve safety for their communities and officers.”

The X2 was launched in 2011 as TASER’s next generation ECD. It provides a second shot capability, charge metering for improved safety, Trilogy™ Logs with detailed firing and electrical pulse information, automatic shut off ability, compatibility with TASER CAM™ HD audio/video camera system, and free data upload access to TASER’s EVIDENCE.com secure, cloud-based data storage and management solution service.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life and protect truth. More than 16,800 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 95,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 251,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.