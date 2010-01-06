TASER International Closes Year with Three Large Orders from Brazilian Ministry of Justice, Philadelphia and Chicago Police Departments

Company Provides Top Line 2009 4th Quarter Revenue Estimate at Approximately $32M

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in digital evidence solutions and electronic control devices (ECDs), today announced that it received and shipped three significant orders in December 2009. The first order for 2,250 ADVANCED TASER® M26™ Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) and related accessories was for the Brazilian Ministry of Justice. The second order was for the Philadelphia Police, PA, for 1,000 TASER® X26™ ECDs and related accessories. The third order was for the Chicago Police Department, IL, for 386 TASER X26 ECDs and related accessories.

“The life-saving technology and accountability systems in the TASER ECDs will help reduce suspect injuries and save lives in Brazil as the Ministry of Justice moves to modernize and improve its national police,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International. “With the Brazilian order and two significant orders from police departments in Philadelphia and Chicago, we estimate the 4th Quarter 2009 revenue to be approximately $32M and the top line 2009 revenue to be approximately $102M.” Both the 4th Quarter revenue and total 2009 revenue numbers include approximately $3.5 million of revenue deferred in Q3 2009 relating to the TASER X3 trade in program. Final financial results will be released after completion of the year end audit.

More than 630 and 750 law enforcement agencies in Illinois and Pennsylvania respectively deploy TASER brand ECDs.

The Brazilian, Philadelphia and Chicago orders shipped in the fourth quarter of 2009.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products Protect Life and Protect Truth. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) and innovative secured digital evidence collection and management solutions for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal safety markets. TASER ECDs use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. The TASER® AXON™, a revolutionary on-officer tactical computer and video/audio recorder, combines with an integrated digital multi-media evidence storage and management platform -- EVIDENCE.COM™ -- to provide an end to-end solution to capture, store securely, and analyze digital evidence and information in ways that enables tactical and strategic decision making by law enforcement, as well as for legal evidentiary use. For more information please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.