TASER International Receives Five Significant Follow-On Orders

Scottsdale, Ariz.– TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), has received five significant follow-on orders of TASER® X26™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories.

The first order received was from a U.S. federal agency to provide 692 TASER X26 ECDs with 1384 TASER® cartridges.

The other orders were from four separate international customers. These orders include a total of 3110 ADVANCED TASER® M26™ ECDs; 712 TASER X26 ECDs; 712 TASER® CAM™ units; and 65,000 TASER cartridges.

It is anticipated that these orders will ship in the 4th Quarter of 2010.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc., is the global leader in the development of technologies that Protect Life and Protect Truth. More than 15,800 public safety agencies in 40 countries rely on TASER electronic control devices (ECDs) also known in Canada as Conducted Energy Weapons (CEWs) to help protect and serve. TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too; providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. TASER is committed to bringing advanced solutions to market, like TASER AXON and EVIDENCE.com - powerful evidence capturing and management platforms. Learn more about TASER International and its products at www.TASER.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.