TASER International Receives Order for 1,021 TASER X26 ECDs from DeKalb County Police Department

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in digital evidence solutions and electronic control devices (ECDs), today announced an order from the DeKalb Country Police Department for 1,021 TASER® X26™ ECDs and related accessories. The contract was placed with DGG Taser & Tactical Supply.

“The DeKalb County Police Department is pleased with the recent acquisition of 1,021 electronic control devices for our officers. TASER ECDs are very effective, non-lethal devices that assist officers in their daily functions when confronting violent situations or armed suspects. This is an essential tool in our efforts to reduce injuries to both suspects and officers,” said Chief William O’Brien from the DeKalb County Police Department.

“We are thrilled to partner with the DeKalb County Police Department by providing them with products that help minimize risks and increase safety margins for their personnel and those they encounter in the line of duty,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International.

The order is expected to ship in the fourth quarter of 2009.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products Protect Life and Protect Truth. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) and innovative secured digital evidence collection and management solutions for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal safety markets. TASER ECDs use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. The TASER® AXON™, a revolutionary on-officer tactical computer and video/audio recorder, combines with an integrated digital multi-media evidence storage and management platform -- EVIDENCE.COM -- to provide an end-to-end solution to capture, store securely, and analyze digital evidence and information in ways that enables tactical and strategic decision making by law enforcement, as well as for legal evidentiary use. For more information please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.

Note to Investors

To review the TASER International Safe Harbor Statement, please visit our Investor Relations Safe Harbor Statement at www.TASER.com/safeharbor.

