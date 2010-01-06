TASER to Introduce “PROTECTOR” Family Safety Platform

Groundbreaking Service Enables Parents to Supervise Mobile Phone Activity – Including “Sexting” and “Texting While Driving”

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, – TASER International Inc., (Nasdaq:TASR), a market leader in technologies that protect life, will introduce a groundbreaking new family safety platform called PROTECTOR™ during the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that runs from January 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV.

PROTECTOR is a revolutionary toolset that gives parents the ability to supervise their children’s mobile phone usage and driving behaviors. Parents can manage the contact lists and content of their child’s mobile phone – including calls, texts, emails, photos and video, and can automatically limit phone functionality to prevent dangerous distractions while driving. PROTECTOR uses integrated GPS, allowing parents to track their child’s location, monitor driving habits, and release vital records to the authorities in emergency situations.

“Our mission at TASER International is to protect life – PROTECTOR is our latest technology breakthrough to further our mission by empowering families to protect the most precious of lives: our children,” says Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International. “Auto accidents are the leading cause of death among American teenagers, and distracted driving is becoming a major factor in these accidents. PROTECTOR will play a significant role in addressing this national tragedy.”

“Keeping my family safe is crucial, but being engaged and staying involved in my kids’ lives is important too. With PROTECTOR, I can do both,” says Smith. “Many kids spend more time with their mobile phone than their families, and most parents have been helpless, in the dark as to who their kids are interacting with and what kind of content their kids are exposed to every day. PROTECTOR empowers parents to stay involved and provide parenting guidance in a fast moving, mobile world.”

PROTECTOR works on multiple devices, each managed through an intuitive control panel accessible through a smart phone, PC, MAC or smart TV. Parents can control who their children interact with and monitor their mobile phone activity and driving behavior at any time - and change permissions and settings in real time. PROTECTOR is carrier-independent and seamlessly connects parents and children, even if they’re on different cellular networks.

Smith adds, “It’s unlike anything on the market today. PROTECTOR is a technologically advanced, yet flexible product suite that grows with the family by providing controls as needs and situations change – from a child’s first mobile phone through the critical teenage years. PROTECTOR adapts as children mature. Through a simple, userfriendly interface, parents can modify parameters or rules anytime.”

TASER will introduce PROTECTOR at CES from booth SOUTH 4 36200 in the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, January 7 through Sunday, January 10, 2010. PROTECTOR is anticipated to launch as a subscription service in mid 2010. More information will be available at www.PROTECTOR.com on January 7, 2010.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.