TASERs ECD Statistics Show Increasing Sales Growth of Law Enforcement Agencies

As of December 31, 2010, TASER International has sold approximately 527,000 TASER brand electronic control devices (ECDs) worldwide to more than 16,000 law enforcement and military agencies. More than 6,700 agencies deploy TASER ECDs specifically to all members of their patrol officers. TASER devices are sold to in more than 40 countries.

Field Use/Suspect Applications: 1,216,476 ± 2%

Training/Voluntary Applications: 1,192,531 ± 7%

Total: 2.4 million+ (as of Jan 31, 2010)

In addition, more than 230,000 TASER brand ECDs have been sold to the general public.

Sales Growth of TASER ECDs at law enforcement, correctional, private security and military agencies 2000 - 2010:

2000: 500 agencies

2001: 1100 agencies

2002: 2010 agencies

2003: 4300 agencies

2004: 7073 agencies

2005: 8764 agencies

2006: 10,567 agencies

2007: 12,500 agencies

2008: 13,938 agencies

2009: 15,108 agencies

2010: 16,009 agencies

About TASER International

TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) is a company committed to protect life and truth by providing advanced Electronic Control Devices and innovative secured digital evidence collection and management solutions for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal safety markets.