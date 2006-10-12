U.S. Patent Awarded for Unique Solution to Tactical Radio Interoperability for 1st Responders and U.S

C-AT’s “Incident Commanders’ Radio Interface” Addresses

# 1 Priority for Homeland Security

Reston, Virginia – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded a patent for the Incident Commanders’ Radio Interface (ICRITM), a portable device developed by Communications-Applied Technology (C-AT) that provides radio interoperability amongst public safety, 1st responders, and military personnel.

The ability for emergency responders from different agencies to communicate with one another at the scene of an incident ranked as the top homeland security priority in coming years, according to a survey of state homeland security advisors. The report by the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices found that 73 % of states are still in process of obtaining the equipment and technology to fulfill this goal.*

The ICRI’s patented technology results in its simplicity of use and rapid deployment, allowing commanders of fire, police, EMS, and National Guard Civil Support Teams to communicate across incompatible equipment within minutes, without the need for dedicated or specially trained personnel. The ICRI links commercial and military land mobile radios, VoIP equipment, satellite phones, cell phones, land-line phones, and hybrid cellular/walkie-talkie phones (Nextel “Direct Connect”).

The ICRI has been deployed at high profile events involving multiple agencies responsible for security, including the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, the Republican National Convention in New York City, and January 2005’s Super Bowl in Jacksonville.

The ICRI’s compact size and portability – measuring 1” x 7” x 10” and weighing 2.5 pounds – have brought it to use in natural disasters and extreme environments such as Colorado wildfires, Midwest tornadoes, and Florida hurricanes, where access is difficult and conditions extreme.

Military and public safety agencies that have selected the simplicity of operation on the field to support their activities include: Pentagon Force Protection Agency, NORTHCOM Joint Task Force-Civil Support, Houston Police Department (Texas), Fairfax County Fire & Rescue (Virginia), Seattle Fire Department (Washington), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency US&R MATF-01 (Massachusetts) plus many smaller communities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

* National Governors Association Center for Best Practices Issue Brief “Homeland Security in the States: Much Progress, More Work,” January 24, 2005