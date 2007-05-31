APCO Announces 2007 PSAP Award Winners

Washington, DC—The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International today announced the 2007 Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) Award winners. The awards will be presented at the Opening General Session of the APCO International 73rd Annual Conference and Exposition in Baltimore, Md. on August 5.

The PSAP Awards are the five annual awards presented by APCO International to public safety communications personnel who have demonstrated the highest levels of personal and professional conduct and performance in the line of duty. The five awards are Telecommunicator of the Year, Information Technologist of the Year, Radio Frequency Technologist of the Year, Line Supervisor of the Year, and Communications Center Director of the Year and the 2007 winners are as follows:

- Telecommunicator of the Year - Colleen Townsend, dispatcher, Genesee County (MI) Central Dispatch

- Information Technologist of the Year - Linwood W. “Bill” Hobgood, Jr., systems development leader, Public Safety Team, City of Richmond, VA Department of Information Technology

- Radio Frequency Technologist of the Year - Bruce Dennis, wireless system engineer, City and County of Denver (CO), Technology Services/Electronic Engineering Bureau

- Line Supervisor of the Year - Christina Giacomelli, dispatch supervisor, Alameda County (CA) Regional Emergency Communications Center

- Communications Center Director of the Year - Charles M. “Chuck” Berdan, dispatch manager, Alameda County (CA) Regional Emergency Communications Center

“APCO International congratulates the 2007 PSAP Award winners,” APCO International President Wanda McCarley said. “The work they have done in their respective agencies are great examples of activities deserving of this great honor and their entire departments should be proud their awards.”

The APCO International 73rd Annual Conference and Exposition will be held August 5-9 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Md.

