APCO Embraces 3-1-1 Call Centers

For Immediate Release - January 28, 2004

Washington, DC - The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International announced today the launching of an effort to actively implore and embrace 3-1-1 call center professionals into the public safety communications community and more specifically into the membership of APCO International.

Public safety communications centers across the nation, while trying to respond to the increased demands upon their existing resources, have instituted 3-1-1 call centers as an alternate plan for handling non-emergency call volume. APCO International recognizes these efforts and believes that 3-1-1 is an integral part of public safety communications.

“Although 3-1-1 centers are operated separately from the emergency portion of the public safety system, APCO acknowledges the vital role of this non-emergency component,” APCO International President Vincent Stile said. “While we realize that 3-1-1 implementation is not appropriate for all communities, where it is selected it provides an important and vital public safety service.”

About APCO International

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials - International, Inc. - is the world’s oldest and largest not-for-profit professional organization dedicated to the enhancement of public safety communications. With more than 16,000 members around the world, APCO International exists to serve the people who manage, operate, maintain, and supply the communications systems used to safeguard the lives and property of citizens everywhere.