APCO to Host 71st Annual Conference and Exposition in Denver

WHO: The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International

WHAT: 71st Annual Conference and Exposition

WHEN: August 21 - 25, 2005

WHERE: Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

In 2005, APCO International reaches for new heights with an educational experience you will not want to miss. Innovative and participatory combinations of informative sessions and progressive presentations by industry professionals are just some of the exciting program elements being planned.

At the 71st Annual Conference and Exposition, APCO International will feature Tom Ridge, former Secretary of Homeland Security, as the keynote speaker. In addition, APCO International is planning Super Sessions on Project RETAINS, the much-anticipated study on communications center staffing, the 2004 Florida Hurricanes, and the 800 MHz Rebanding. Attendees will also have the opportunity to unwind at a Major League Event to be held at Invesco Field at Mile High featuring entertainment by John McCuen and Runaway Express. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Michael Copps will close the event with a speech at the Closing Banquet.

For more information, visit www.apco2005.org. For a complimentary press pass, contact Courtney McCarron at mccarronc@apco911.org.

About APCO International

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International, Inc. is the world’s oldest and largest professional organization dedicated to the enhancement of public safety communications. APCO serves the professional needs of its 14,000 members worldwide by creating a platform for setting professional standards, addressing professional issues and providing education, products and services for people who manage, operate, maintain and supply the communications systems used by police, fire and emergency medical dispatch agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.apcointl.org.