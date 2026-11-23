SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who ran toward an officer wielding a hatchet.

The Oct. 21 incident began when a 911 caller reported that a trolley passenger had struck the trolley with a hatchet.

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Surveillance footage inside the trolley does not have audio, but appears to show the man standing up with the ax and staring at another man who was dribbling a basketball. The suspect, holding the hatchet in his lap, begins arguing with the man. The argument appears to intensify before the suspect got up and left the trolley.

After the suspect exited the trolley, he continued to argue with the man with the basketball. Video from the platform then shows the suspect striking the trolley window with the hatchet, shattering it.

Officers responded to the scene after the reported vandalism, and a helicopter crew located the suspect walking on a nearby roadway. The man armed himself with the hatchet as he walked toward a patrol unit.

As he approached the officer, he began to run, prompting the officer to fire shots. Officers rendered medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under review.